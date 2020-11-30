PTI's Barrister Khalid Khurshid elected as CM Gilgit-Baltistan
Web Desk
04:54 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
PTI's Barrister Khalid Khurshid elected as CM Gilgit-Baltistan
Share

ISLAMABAD - Barrister Khalid Khurshid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been elected Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan.

More info to follow...

More From This Category
PTI's Barrister Khalid Khurshid elected as CM ...
04:54 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Karachi man shoots himself while filming Tiktok ...
04:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Hammad Azhar blames Sindh govt for hike in flour ...
03:49 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, others ...
02:56 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ...
01:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé ...
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a romantic Instagram post
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr