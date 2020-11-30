PTI's Barrister Khalid Khurshid elected as CM Gilgit-Baltistan
04:54 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Barrister Khalid Khurshid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been elected Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan.
More info to follow...
