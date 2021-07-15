PM’s aide hints at tougher restrictions during Eid to stem fourth Covid wave

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan hints at reimposing tighter Covid-19 restrictions to stem the surge of Delta variant infections ahead of Eid Ul Adha.

Speaking in a morning show Dr. Faisal Sultan said “the upcoming festival will be in a limited and closed environment, hinting at more restrictions to curb the virus spread amid fears of the fourth wave.”

SAPM didn’t mention the lockdown kind of situation but said that the festival should be celebrated with a number of curbs. The mutations in the Delta variant of the Covid make it very vulnerable to catch from the infected person, he said warning that the Indian variant is spreading at a pace of 50-60 percent.

The data collected by the NCOC showed that the fourth wave of the deadly virus is starting in the country as the positivity ratio in metropolis soared at 17 percent.

Sultan referred to the negligence among the masses as the key reason behind the recent spike. However, he further added that Covid vaccines are the most effective weapons against the Covid, reiterating that every person must at least get one dose of the vaccine at the earliest.

Earlier today, NCOC chief Asad Umar also warned that a rapid build-up was being witnessed in Covid patients and those in critical care.

Umar, while highlighting the devastation caused by Indian variants in countries in the region, urged to follow SOP's and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate has soared 5% after almost a month as the country continues to report a spike in its daily toll.