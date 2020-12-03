University girls fight over same 'boyfriend' (VIDEO)
06:17 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A video showing two girls fighting over a boy has gone viral on social media in Pakistan.
The incident took place at a Pakistani university campus where one of the girls launched a verbal attack against the other who is sitting on a bench. Clearly, she cannot hide her emotions for the Talat, the boy, who is not present at the scene.
“Don’t you feel ashamed?” she asks her friend, but soon gets hyper and slapped the other girl in the face. Reacting to that, the other girl stands up and tries to push her.
There are no details as to what is going on with this 'love triangle'.
