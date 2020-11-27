Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza released from Lahore jail on parole

LAHORE – Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz have been released on parole from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, according to a notification Friday.

According to the notification, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and his son will remain free from November 27 to December 1 on five-day parole. PML-N had requested for fourteen-day parole.

The decision to release Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz has been made ahead of the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, who died in London on Sunday.

Punjab Home Department said parole is a legal right of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had earlier sent a request for the temporary release of Shehbaz and Hamza to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar is expected to reach Pakistan on Saturday. Her funeral prayers were offered in London's Regent Park today, with 30 people including ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in attendance.

ماں کی دعاؤں کا مستحق بیٹا اپنی ماں کو اپنے اللّہ کے حوالے کرتے ہوئے ۔۔۔۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 27, 2020

Begum Shamim Akhtar will be buried beside her late husband, Mian Sharif, and arrangements in this regard have been finalised.