Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza released from Lahore jail on parole
Web Desk
04:23 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza released from Lahore jail on parole
Share

LAHORE – Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz have been released on parole from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, according to a notification Friday. 

According to the notification, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and his son will remain free from November 27 to December 1 on five-day parole. PML-N had requested for fourteen-day parole.

The decision to release Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz has been made ahead of the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, who died in London on Sunday.

Punjab Home Department said parole is a legal right of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had earlier sent a request for the temporary release of Shehbaz and Hamza to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar is expected to reach Pakistan on Saturday. Her funeral prayers were offered in London's Regent Park today, with 30 people including ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in attendance.

Begum Shamim Akhtar will be buried beside her late husband, Mian Sharif, and arrangements in this regard have been finalised.

More From This Category
Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza released from Lahore ...
04:23 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
FM Qureshi discusses Islamophobia, Kashmir ...
03:08 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Meet Pakistan's first transgender lawyer
02:20 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to nominate Gilgit Baltistan CM today
01:18 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Three killed as fire rages at factory in ...
12:17 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to attend Baba ...
12:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rabab Hashim looks stunning on her Nikkah (PICS)
04:51 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr