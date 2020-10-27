Casualties feared as under construction plaza collapsed in Lahore’s Johar Town

02:19 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Casualties feared as under construction plaza collapsed in Lahore’s Johar Town
Share

LAHORE – Casualties feared after under construction plaza collapsed in the Johar Town area of Lahore today (Tuesday).

According to media details, several labours were burred under the debris after the mishap occurred in the Johar Town area in the provincial capital.

This is a developing story…

More From This Category
DRAP notifies price increase in 94 life-saving ...
11:41 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Badgam
11:06 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 14 ...
10:31 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Pakistan decides to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool ...
10:07 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Another BRT Peshawar bus develops technical ...
09:52 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit ...
09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Celine Dion and Sam Heughan to star in Screen Gems romantic drama
11:45 AM | 28 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr