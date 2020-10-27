Casualties feared as under construction plaza collapsed in Lahore’s Johar Town
02:19 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Share
LAHORE – Casualties feared after under construction plaza collapsed in the Johar Town area of Lahore today (Tuesday).
According to media details, several labours were burred under the debris after the mishap occurred in the Johar Town area in the provincial capital.
This is a developing story…
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Celine Dion and Sam Heughan to star in Screen ...11:45 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
- DRAP notifies price increase in 94 life-saving drugs11:41 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Celine Dion and Sam Heughan to star in Screen Gems romantic drama
11:45 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Celebs express grief over Peshawar madrassa blast04:01 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit today09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
- FIA arrests ‘RAW spy’ involved in target killings, bombings from ...04:14 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran slams France's Macron for deliberately provoking Muslims02:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- 15 men gang-raped, filmed teenage sisters in Punjab02:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2020