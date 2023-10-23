Whatsapp announces to ditch these smartphones for their services

Social messaging service WhatsApp has made a sad announcement for tech-savvy buffs.

According to the Facebook-owned service blog post, the WhatsApp messenger will not work on a few iPhones and Android phones.

The messenger service will no longer be available for android version 5.0 (lollipop) or earlier operating systems:

If you are currently using these older versions, it is recommended that you update your operating systems or your mobile phones.

You've probably been seeing such alerts if you're one of the few people using WhatsApp on Android 4.1 or 4.4.

The app won't launch starting tomorrow and will only display a notice with a button for additional information. You could try altering the date settings on your phone. However, that only serves as a short-term cure and prevents you from using chat until you put your phone on aeroplane mode.

You have 24 hours to transfer your WhatsApp data to an Android smartphone that is running Android 5.0 or later. Your best option is to transfer your conversations directly, without relying on Google Drive, as even Google stopped supporting Google Play services on android version 'KitKat'.