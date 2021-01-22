TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islamabad through the lens of Camon 16

LAHORE - TECNO keeps bringing innovative campaigns, continuing the legacy of raising the bar higher for building engagement with its fans and customers. The renowned smartphone brand has started a new Photowalk campaign that shall be covering major cities in Pakistan.

The first destination for #TECNOPhotoWalk, Pakistan’s pride the second most beautiful capitals in the world, Islamabad has been covered successfully with hundreds of fans participating.

Surrounded by the voluptuous Margalla Hills, it is no wonder why Pakistan’s pride gets on the podium for being the second most beautiful capital cities in the world. With its abundance of cultural heritage, mosques, monuments, glitzy malls, and skyscrapers, the city is often an overlooked prestige that many people are oblivious to. It is one of the major tourist spots in Pakistan and gets thousands of wanderers every year. TECNO took it on itself to give a tour around some hot favorite spots withitsPhotowalk, Saidpur Village, and PirSohawa.

Saidpur Village is located in the Margalla hills and one can only imagine the beauty it holds. It is one of the major tourist spots of the city surrounded by overwhelming mountains. PirSohawa is one of the most visited tourist spots in Islamabad catering to famous food spots. After the tedious Photowalk, TECNO arranged a lavish lunch for all the participants at La Montana Restaurant. It is one of the highest points in Islamabad where the participants enjoyed their food amid the breathtaking view of the city.

The fun does not end here. The participants of the Photowalk with the best-captured images will be rewarded a special gift from TECNO at the end of the campaign. The winners will be announced on TECNO’s social media platform after all destinations are covered. TECNO shall be going to the city of lights, Karachi, for its next destination.

So get ready Karachi! Do not miss this chance to be a part of a fun-filled day. Even if you missed the first event in Islamabad, you can still join us in Karachi. Participation is simple, just fill out the registration form below and join us with your friend and family in this great city exploring venture. Stay tuned for more updates and fun-filled activities from TECNO in the coming days.