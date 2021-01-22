Pemra suspends Bol News’ licence over anti-judiciary content
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday suspended the licence of Bol News channel for thirty day and imposed a fine of Rs1 million over airing anti-judiciary content.
A notification issued by the regulatory body said that Sami Ibrahim, host of a current affairs program, Tajziya, and senior reporter Mian Dawood discussed a matter related procedure for appointment of judges during the program dated Jan 12, 2021.
It added that they journalists had made irresponsible remarks against the judiciary.
Pemra had issued the show cause notice to the Bol News the same day, seeking reply within 7 days but it did not submit any response.
