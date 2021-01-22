Pemra suspends Bol News’ licence over anti-judiciary content

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday suspended the licence of Bol News channel for thirty day and imposed a fine of Rs1 million over airing anti-judiciary content.

A notification issued by the regulatory body said that Sami Ibrahim, host of a current affairs program, Tajziya, and senior reporter Mian Dawood discussed a matter related procedure for appointment of judges during the program dated Jan 12, 2021.

It added that they journalists had made irresponsible remarks against the judiciary.

پیمرا کا "بول نیوز" کا لائسنس 30 یوم کیلئے معطل اور دس لاکھ جرمانہ عائد pic.twitter.com/tiM3Xoe1XV — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) January 22, 2021

Pemra had issued the show cause notice to the Bol News the same day, seeking reply within 7 days but it did not submit any response.