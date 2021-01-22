Pemra suspends Bol News’ licence over anti-judiciary content

07:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pemra suspends Bol News’ licence over anti-judiciary content
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday suspended the licence of Bol News channel for thirty day and imposed a fine of Rs1 million over airing anti-judiciary content.

A notification issued by the regulatory body said that Sami Ibrahim, host of a current affairs program, Tajziya, and senior reporter Mian Dawood discussed a matter related procedure for appointment of judges during the program dated Jan 12, 2021.

It added that they journalists had made irresponsible remarks against the judiciary.

Pemra had issued the show cause notice to the Bol News the same day, seeking reply within 7 days but it did not submit any response.

Celebs lash out at PEMRA for trying to ban ... 12:09 PM | 8 Oct, 2020

Mehwish Hayat’s latest TVC for a biscuit manufacturing company became the centre of controversy as people think ...

More From This Category
Psychologist commits suicide after killing ...
06:40 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pakistan seeks to block US-based website of ...
05:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pakistanis plan an ‘Urdu Mushaira’ outside ...
03:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Jinnah – Foreign Ministry celebrates ...
02:13 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Peshawar University denies full salary to ...
01:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pakistan rejects India's “unwarranted ...
01:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend with style in Maldives
03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr