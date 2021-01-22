Teenage girl injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

07:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Teenage girl injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Share

RAWALPINDI – A teenage girl was injured on Pakistani side after Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, said ISPR on Friday.

According to military’s media wing, the Indian army committed cesefire violation in Chirikot sector, targeting the civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics and Mortars in Polas village, 18-year-old Ansa Siddique suffered critical injuries, said ISPR.

Pakistan Army troops, however, responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire.

On Jan 14, Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Dewa Sector.

Pakistan army troops responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material.

In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan embraced martyrdom while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Woman martyred, 3 civilians injured in Indian ... 06:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

RAWALPINDI – A woman was martyred and three others injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa congratulates Nepalese climbers for ...
09:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Mufti Abdul Qavi declared 'a mental patient' amid ...
08:00 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pemra suspends Bol News’ licence over ...
07:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Psychologist commits suicide after killing ...
06:40 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
A paper tiger? PML-N's Rana Sanaullah 'roars' at ...
08:22 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pakistan seeks to block US-based website of ...
05:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilawal House announces schedule for Bakhtawar-Mahmood wedding
05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr