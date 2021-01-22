Teenage girl injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI – A teenage girl was injured on Pakistani side after Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, said ISPR on Friday.

According to military’s media wing, the Indian army committed cesefire violation in Chirikot sector, targeting the civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics and Mortars in Polas village, 18-year-old Ansa Siddique suffered critical injuries, said ISPR.

Pakistan Army troops, however, responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire.

On Jan 14, Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Dewa Sector.

Pakistan army troops responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material.

In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan embraced martyrdom while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation.