Pakistan

FBR employees go on mass leave over salary issue

12:38 PM | 8 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A section of employees of the Federal Board of Revenue has submitted applications for to go on a mass leave from today (Monday) in a protest over no increase in their salaries. 

Reports said over 100 FBR employees, including officers of Grand 17, 18 and 19, have applied for leaves till June 30 ahead of budget for fiscal year 2023-24. 

They have demanded 150 percent increase in executive allowance and salaries, warning of taking other measure to build up pressure on the government if demands are not met. 

They claimed that the salering being drawn by employees of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Supreme Court and other institution are 100pc more than others. 

The protesting employees said it was difficult for them to meet the house expenses due to skyrocketing inflation and demanded increase in their salaries. 

