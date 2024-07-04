Canadian PM appoints 1st woman chief of armed forces

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday the appointment of Lt. Gen. Jennie Carignan as the first woman to lead the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).
Currently serving as the chief of Professional Conduct and Culture, Carignan will be promoted to the rank of general and will succeed Gen. Wayne Eyre, the retiring chief of the Defence Staff, according to Trudeau's news release.
Carignan's distinguished military career spans over 35 years. She has commanded two Combat Engineer Regiments and the 2nd Canadian Division, overseeing more than 10,000 soldiers.
In 2008, Carignan made history as the first woman in the CAF to command a combat arms unit. She deployed to Afghanistan the following year and has also served in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Syria. From 2019 to 2020, she led the NATO Mission Iraq.
Promoted to her current rank in 2021, Carignan has spent the past three years as chief of Professional Conduct and Culture, spearheading efforts to transform military culture.
Her appointment will take effect at a ceremony on July 18.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
