Aamir Khan to appear on ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ for first time 

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan will make his debut appearance in an interview with comedian Kapil Sharma.
He recently filmed an episode for Netflix's upcoming series, "The Great Indian Kapil Show," as teased in a newly released promo.
Despite having shared public interactions previously, this marks the first time the two stars have collaborated professionally.
According to NDTV's report last year, during the trailer launch event of "Carry on Jatta 3," Aamir Khan questioned why he hadn't been invited to Kapil's show yet.
In response, Kapil innocently stated, "I've always approached him amidst crowds and requested him to join our show. However, he often mentioned being occupied with other engagements."
Aamir, the lead actor of "Ghajini," then assured, "I'll definitely make it, but please avoid calling me around my movie releases. I prefer not to promote them and would rather entertain."
Nearly a year later, he has fulfilled his promise.
This is a significant gesture from Aamir, who typically refrains from interview appearances unless it's for promotional purposes.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
