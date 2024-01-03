ICJ to hear South Africa's case against Israeli genocide of Palestinians on Jan 11

An Israeli government official said on Tuesday that Israel will testify before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to refute South Africa's allegations of genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

A representative of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela, stated in a post on the platform X that the country's attorneys are getting ready for the hearing that is set for January 11 and 12.

On Friday, South Africa requested an urgent decision from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stating that Israel's campaign against Hamas violated its duties under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Spokesman Eylon Levy told an online briefing, "The State of Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at The Hague to dispel South Africa's absurd blood libel."

Hamas launched a cross-border strike on October 7 that, according to Israel, claimed 1,200 lives, starting the conflict.

Over 22,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel's air and ground attack in retaliation, according to Palestinian health officials. The ministry claims that 70% of the deceased in Gaza are women and those under the age of 18, despite the fact that their fatality estimates do not distinguish between militants and civilians.

Israel claims it has killed 8,000 fighters and denies Palestinian fatality statistics.

Israel's military operation in Gaza is being compared to genocide, according to a lawsuit filed by South Africa before the top court of the UN.