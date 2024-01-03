Five Adiala Jail officials suspended after rape, murder of AIDS-infected inmate

RAWALPINDI – A case has been registered against four inmates of the Adiala Jail who allegedly raped and killed a fellow inmate in a cell reserved for AIDS-infected people.

After the initial inquiry into the incident, authorities took action and suspended five officials of the jail administration, including officers, allegedly involved in the incident.

The gravity of the situation prompted Punjab Prisons Inspector General Farooq Nazir to order a thorough investigation into the matter.

The accused, including the assistant superintendent, night officer, assistant, night patrol officer and ward in-charge, now face severe consequences for their alleged role in this heinous crime.

The victim was reportedly suffering from AIDS. Nine other AIDS-infected individuals were also in the same prison. Authorities await the postmortem report of the deceased for further action.

The case has been formally registered under charges of murder, assault and other relevant provisions, highlighting the severity of the incident and the urgency for a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.