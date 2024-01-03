Is Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan dating Raveena Tandon's daughter?

Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, has transformed from a shy youngster avoiding the camera's gaze to a prominent star kid in the eyes of the paparazzi.

Recently, Arhaan was spotted in a hurry with Rasha Thadani, the daughter of the iconic actress Raveena Tandon. While their swift outing fuelled various speculations, it's worth noting that he previously appeared on Malaika's successful web show, "Moving In With Malaika." On the other hand, Thadani harbours aspirations of joining Bollywood, following in her mother's footsteps.

The paparazzi captured Arhaan and Rasha on January 2, 2024, as they hastily made their way to a car, offering little time for the photographers to capture them. Notably, Rasha was among the guests at the second wedding of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, held at Arpita Khan's residence. Raveena Tandon, Rasha's mother, also attended the event.

The video of their recent outing sparked a flurry of comments online, with speculations ranging from their dating status to connections with past events, such as Raveena and Arbaaz dancing at Arbaaz's wedding. It's noteworthy that Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani share a close bond with Sshura Khan, Arhaan's stepmother, who is a prominent makeup artist.