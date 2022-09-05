‘Offensive’ TikTok video filmed in Faisal Mosque sparks anger on Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Social media users are calling for action against a TikToker after her offensive video allegedly filmed in historic Faisal Mosque in the federal capital went viral.
In the video, a woman can be seen bareheaded, walking in objectionable way while posing for the camera on first flood of the mosque, compromising the sanctity of the worship place.
The video has been shared by a Twitter page, Islamabad Updates, but it did not mention when the video was shoot. The authenticity of the video is yet be confirmed independently.
فیصل مسجد اسلام آباد کے احاطہ میں ہونے والی اس بے حیائی پر کاروائی کون کرے گا pic.twitter.com/bRleOp7FqI— Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) September 4, 2022
The furore over the video soon took over social media as many called out the TikToker being insensitive towards the sacred place.
Calling the act “highly shameful”, some Twitter users have tagged the video to Islamabad administration and police, seeing an action against the TikTok star.
https://twitter.com/birkish2022/status/1566340327702659075
Highly shameful— Wajid Mustafa (@WajidMRind) September 4, 2022
بہت ہی افسوس کی بات ہے— saba (@SabaSaba61) September 4, 2022
Islamabad administration should take action to avoid such types of incidents in future— Mehr Khalil ur Rehman ASC™ (@khaliladv2) September 4, 2022
