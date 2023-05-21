Pakistan prepares to launch first air taxi service

KARACHI – Preparations to start first-ever Ariel Taxi service throughout Pakistan have entered the final stages.

The service will be launched by a private company soon as it has received the DA-40 series single engine aircraft on lease. An official of the firm said the plane has capacity of four passengers, adding that an app will be launched for people to book the service.

“We will also begin offering Ariel Taxi service throughout Pakistan, now business persons, professionals, doctors, lawyers, politicians, celebrities, tourists and anyone can avail costs effective Ariel Taxi service for cross-country destinations,” the company announced it in a Facebook post.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSkyWingsAcademy%2Fposts%2F633628098804052&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="550" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>

The official said the plane can fly at the altitude of 2,000 feet and speed of 160 KM/hour. The air taxi service will reduce the travel time to Gwadar to two hours and 45 minutes.