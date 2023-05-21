Search

Pakistan prepares to launch first air taxi service

05:38 PM | 21 May, 2023
KARACHI – Preparations to start first-ever Ariel Taxi service throughout Pakistan have entered the final stages.

The service will be launched by a private company soon as it has received the DA-40 series single engine aircraft on lease. An official of the firm said the plane has capacity of four passengers, adding that an app will be launched for people to book the service.

“We will also begin offering Ariel Taxi service throughout Pakistan, now business persons, professionals, doctors, lawyers, politicians, celebrities, tourists and anyone can avail costs effective Ariel  Taxi service for cross-country destinations,” the company announced it in a Facebook post.

The official said the plane can fly at the altitude of 2,000 feet and speed of 160 KM/hour. The air taxi service will reduce the travel time to Gwadar to two hours and 45 minutes.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 21, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550

