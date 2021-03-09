Senate elections 2021 – PTI will file new petition with ECP against Yousaf Raza Gilani
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) says it will file a new petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the election of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat.
Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, PTI leader Maleeka Ali Bokhari said that the opposition "used all means and money" to win Senate seat from Islamabad.
Media talk by @MalBokhari outside Election Commission of Pakistan to lead movement to #DisqualifyVoteChorGillani as all evidence needed for that is available for ECP review. pic.twitter.com/E6OozRC0yX— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 9, 2021
PTI leader Farrukh Habib, on the occasion, said Yousuf Raza Gilani was already an ineligible person so he did not have the right to become member of the Senate.
آج انصاف کے پیمانے کے ناپ تول میں کمی بیشی نا کی گئی تو یوسف گیلانی صاحب کی نااہلی پکی ہے ان شاء اللہ ۔۔— Imran A Raja®️ (@ImranARaja1) March 9, 2021
داد دینا بنتی ہے @FarrukhHabibISF @KanwalMna @MalBokhari کو جنہوں نے ہمت نہیں ہاری اور کیس کی جلد سنوائی میں کامیاب ہوئے#DisqualifyVoteChorGillani
pic.twitter.com/NfPceGqbgZ
Last Wednesday, the joint candidate of the PDM had served a major blow to the government by defeating Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate elections for the general seat from Islamabad.
