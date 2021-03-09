Senate elections 2021 – PTI will file new petition with ECP against Yousaf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) says it will file a new petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the election of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, PTI leader Maleeka Ali Bokhari said that the opposition "used all means and money" to win Senate seat from Islamabad.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib, on the occasion, said Yousuf Raza Gilani was already an ineligible person so he did not have the right to become member of the Senate.

آج انصاف کے پیمانے کے ناپ تول میں کمی بیشی نا کی گئی تو یوسف گیلانی صاحب کی نااہلی پکی ہے ان شاء اللہ ۔۔

داد دینا بنتی ہے @FarrukhHabibISF @KanwalMna @MalBokhari کو جنہوں نے ہمت نہیں ہاری اور کیس کی جلد سنوائی میں کامیاب ہوئے#DisqualifyVoteChorGillani

Last Wednesday, the joint candidate of the PDM had served a major blow to the government by defeating Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate elections for the general seat from Islamabad.