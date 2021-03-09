Over 100 peacocks die of 'Rani Khait' in Tharparkar

MITHI – At least 100 peacocks in the Tharparkar Desert have died from a highly contagious disease while dozens left sick.

The wildlife officials failed to figure out what was making the peafowl sick despite several days probe depict signs similar to new castle disease. More than 100 birds have died in over 10 villages of Mithi, Islamkot, and Diplo tehsils in Tharparkar.

According to the veterinarians, the peacocks have swollen necks and other mild symptoms. Over 25 peacocks are still suffering from the disease presently.

Two lions die at Pakistan zoos in 2 days 05:59 PM | 30 Jul, 2020 LAHORE – A male lion has died only a day after the death of a lioness at a wildlife sanctuary in Pakistan on ...

Sindh poultry department officials blamed peacocks have a disease called 'Rani Khait' (Newcastle disease). The birds are wild species that do not have proper vaccination that can lead to the death of more than 100 peacocks.