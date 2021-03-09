Over 100 peacocks die of 'Rani Khait' in Tharparkar
Web Desk
05:12 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Over 100 peacocks die of 'Rani Khait' in Tharparkar
Share

MITHI – At least 100 peacocks in the Tharparkar Desert have died from a highly contagious disease while dozens left sick.

The wildlife officials failed to figure out what was making the peafowl sick despite several days probe depict signs similar to new castle disease. More than 100 birds have died in over 10 villages of Mithi, Islamkot, and Diplo tehsils in Tharparkar.

According to the veterinarians, the peacocks have swollen necks and other mild symptoms. Over 25 peacocks are still suffering from the disease presently.

Two lions die at Pakistan zoos in 2 days 05:59 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

LAHORE – A male lion has died only a day after the death of a lioness at a wildlife sanctuary in Pakistan on ...

Sindh poultry department officials blamed peacocks have a disease called 'Rani Khait' (Newcastle disease). The birds are wild species that do not have proper vaccination that can lead to the death of more than 100 peacocks.

More From This Category
Pakistani student wins Young Scientist Award 2021 ...
05:46 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Senate elections 2021 – PTI will file new ...
04:53 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Punjab Police introduce app to monitor FIR ...
03:57 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Gunmen open fire at Punjab University
03:16 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
'Targeted attack' – Chinese national among two ...
01:57 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Balochistan’s independent Senator Abdul Qadir ...
01:34 PM | 9 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Historic step’ – Bangladesh gets its first transgender news anchor
04:16 PM | 9 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr