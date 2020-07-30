Two lions die at Pakistan zoos in 2 days
Web Desk
05:59 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Two lions die at Pakistan zoos in 2 days
Share

LAHORE – A male lion has died only a day after the death of a lioness at a wildlife sanctuary in Pakistan on Thursday.

The lion was seriously ill after the caretakers at Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo lighted fire inside the cage and forced the lion to move out. It was being looked after by veterinarians at the Mohiuddin Private Breeding Farm on Ganda Singh Road in Lahore.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) confirmed the death of a nine-year-old lioness while it was being moved to an animal sanctuary in Lahore.

Lions recovered from a bathroom in Multan house 09:12 PM | 4 Jun, 2020

MULTAN – The Punjab Wildlife Department has recovered a pair of lions from the custody of a person and imposed a ...

Reports in local media say that both the big cats died due to mismanagement and poor facilities at the Islamabad zoo, raising serious concerns against management.

On the other hand, IWMB Chairman Dr Anis Rehman said the lioness likely died “due to travel stress” while being relocated to Lahore. The lions were moved at night between July 26 and July 27 in cages fabricated for transportation. 

Dr Rehman said that the process of catching animals and shifting them into cages causes stress, which was compounded by the hot and humid weather.

Female leopard dies one week after its debut at ... 04:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2017

LAHORE - A female leopard who was imported from South Africa a week ago died on Sunday morning, confirm officials. The ...

More From This Category
KP imposes ban on polythene bags
11:02 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash ...
09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
PM Imran orders action against corrupt elements ...
08:27 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Army called in to handle urban flooding ...
10:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
British Airways announces to resume flights for ...
08:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aides cannot be removed over dual ...
06:23 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Keh Do: Junaid Khan to launch his original motivational web series
05:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr