PM’s special aides cannot be removed over dual nationality, rules IHC
Web Desk
06:23 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aides cannot be removed over dual nationality, rules IHC
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of four special assistants to the prime minister (SAPM) for holding dual nationalities.

He said how the system would perform if the prime minister was not even authorized to appoint his special assistants. Where was written in the Constitution that special assistants could not hold dual nationalities, he added.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Minallah said an elected prime minister carried heavy responsibilities of nation. "What is wrong if the prime minister appoints someone for his help," he said.

Akram Chaudhry, the petitioner lawyer, pleaded the court that only five special assistants could be appointed under Article 93 of the Constitution.

To this, the chief justice said this article was related to the appointment of advisors not for special assistants.

The lawyer said special assistants could not hold dual nationalities in accordance of rules of business.

The court observed that section had been eliminated in 2010.

After listening arguments, the bench reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case and later it dismissed the case.

More From This Category
KP imposes ban on polythene bags
11:02 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash ...
09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
PM Imran orders action against corrupt elements ...
08:27 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Army called in to handle urban flooding ...
10:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
British Airways announces to resume flights for ...
08:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aides cannot be removed over dual ...
06:23 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Keh Do: Junaid Khan to launch his original motivational web series
05:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr