Light rain forecast for Karachi in next 24-hour
04:23 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
KARACHI - The light rain is expected in some parts of Karachi during the next 24 hours, says Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday.
A system has developed in the Indian state of Gujarat, which is heading towards Eastern Sindh. Under the influence of this low air pressure, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umer Court, Dadu, Sukkur, and Larkana are expected to receive light rain.
The minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to reach 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.
The humidity in the city was recorded at 68%.
