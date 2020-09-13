Light rain forecast for Karachi in next 24-hour
Web Desk
04:23 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Light rain forecast for Karachi in next 24-hour
Share

KARACHI -  The light rain is expected in some parts of Karachi during the next 24 hours, says Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday.

A system has developed in the Indian state of Gujarat, which is heading towards Eastern Sindh. Under the influence of this low air pressure, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umer Court, Dadu, Sukkur, and Larkana are expected to receive light rain.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to reach 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the city was recorded at 68%.

More From This Category
VIDEO: Judge beaten up by PTI MPA's husband in ...
11:09 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
PM Imran all set to welcome students as ...
10:00 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
Balochistan amends mineral laws to transform ...
11:52 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
India launches massive military operations in ...
10:59 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Islamabad cops arrested for patronising organised ...
09:43 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Afghanistan appreciates Pakistan’s support for ...
08:44 PM | 13 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ delayed again
12:08 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr