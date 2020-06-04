Lions recovered from a bathroom in Multan house
MULTAN – The Punjab Wildlife Department has recovered a pair of lions from the custody of a person and imposed a fine of Rs130,000 on the man.
Wildlife Department Deputy Director Hassan Ali Sukhera while talking to APP on Thursday said that a wildlife team recovered the pair of lions from a house in Khushhal Colony on May 30.
Sukhera said that the raid was conducted after obtaining search warrants. The wildlife team found the lions confined in a bathroom and took them in possession.
The owner was penalized with a fine worth Rs130,000 for violating the breeding farm rules and guidelines under Punjab Wildlife Act.
