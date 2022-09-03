Death toll from devastating floods rises above 1,260 in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – The death toll from destructive floods caused by record monsoon rains in Pakistan rose to 1,260 as dozens more died in the last 24 hours, the disaster authority said.
Officials reported 57 more deaths, 25 of them children while the safety of tens of thousands are at risk after the worst flooding hit Pakistan in decades.
It was reported that more than 1,260 people have died in the last three months when the seasonal rains started. More casualties are expected as hundreds of villages have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away infrastructures across Pakistan.
The South Asian nation is struggling to respond to the deluges given their unprecedented magnitude while the federal government claimed that around 15 percent of the entire population has been affected.
The planning minister earlier said that early estimates put the damages from deadly floods at more than $10 billion.
Meanwhile, a military-backed rescue operation was well underway to reach stranded people in calamity-hit regions.
Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's ... 03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar assured the nation that the armed forces ...
Foreign countries including the UK, the US, China, KSA, UAE, and Turkey send aid while the focus of relief efforts shifted largely to Sindh, Balochistan, and KP where vast swatch remains inundated.
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Death toll from devastating floods rises above 1,260 in Pakistan08:29 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Afghanistan in first ...08:04 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- WaterAid scales up flood response to over PKR 126 million, calls for ...07:47 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Exemplary donation-drive and flood-relief efforts by Daraz07:32 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ahead of Asia Cup clash against ...06:57 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye02:59 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Virat Kohli leases Kishore Kumar's residence for new business venture10:25 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, and Imran Ashraf to star in upcoming drama ...08:27 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022