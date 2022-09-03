Umera Ahmed’s 'Jannat Say Agay' to feature Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed and Ramsha Khan
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani drama industry is getting another masterpiece as Umera Ahmed and Haseeb Hassan are working together on the upcoming project Jannat Say Agay.
The upcoming serial features big names that already excited fans. Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, and Ramsha Khan, will be seen in the upcoming project.
Gohar Rasheed recently revealed that the project is currently in its early stages, while he refrained to unfold the plot and further details.
The actor took to Instagram where he shared a fun-filled clip with the crew.
View this post on Instagram
Gohar said the cast members were restricted to keep tight-lipped about the project, however, he said it will be revealed gradually.
The Ishqiya star further mentioned that the upcoming drama will mark the first time he will be sharing the screen with Kubra Khan. The duo’s crackling chemistry and off-screen friendship is often misunderstood as a couple.
Kubra Khan spills the beans about marriage ... 05:00 PM | 31 May, 2022
Lollywood diva Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed's crackling chemistry and off-screen friendship is often misunderstood as ...
Meanwhile, fans are excited as legendary writer Umera Ahmed wrote the serial. Umera is widely known for novels including Shehr-e-Zaat, Pir-e-Kamil, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Alif and amassed a huge fan following.
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Punjab Intermediate students get new system for admissions10:52 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Schools, colleges set to re-open after flood devastation in ...10:28 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s most-loved onscreen pair Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan ...09:50 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan's viral ‘grape' meme to be auctioned for a noble cause09:16 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat calls for urgent aid for flood victims in Pakistan03:58 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye02:59 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022