Umera Ahmed’s 'Jannat Say Agay' to feature Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed and Ramsha Khan

KARACHI – Pakistani drama industry is getting another masterpiece as Umera Ahmed and Haseeb Hassan are working together on the upcoming project Jannat Say Agay.

The upcoming serial features big names that already excited fans. Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, and Ramsha Khan, will be seen in the upcoming project.

Gohar Rasheed recently revealed that the project is currently in its early stages, while he refrained to unfold the plot and further details.

The actor took to Instagram where he shared a fun-filled clip with the crew.

Gohar said the cast members were restricted to keep tight-lipped about the project, however, he said it will be revealed gradually.

The Ishqiya star further mentioned that the upcoming drama will mark the first time he will be sharing the screen with Kubra Khan. The duo’s crackling chemistry and off-screen friendship is often misunderstood as a couple.

Meanwhile, fans are excited as legendary writer Umera Ahmed wrote the serial. Umera is widely known for novels including Shehr-e-Zaat, Pir-e-Kamil, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Alif and amassed a huge fan following.