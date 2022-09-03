Pakistan’s most-loved onscreen pair Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan reunite for a photoshoot
Share
KARACHI – Fans have been wanting Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan to reunite on screen since they were beloved on-screen pair on TV serial Humsafar.
Both Khans were recently spotted having fun in the behind-the-scenes clip that soon went viral on the internet.
The clip started with Mahira getting ready for the shoot and ended when the pair working on a shoot in the desert at sunset.
View this post on Instagram
The sizzling chemistry between Mahira and Fawad catapulted them to superstardom and now the much-adored onscreen couple is returning with the latest shoot.
They earlier walked the runway together at a fashion week, and the picture captivated admirers as well.
Mahira and Fawad also made their separate Bollywood debuts. Mahira was starred in Raees with Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad made his debut with the Filmfare Award-winning film Khoobsurat in 2014.
Hania Aamir talks about her and Farhan Saeed's ... 09:47 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Lollywood sweetheart Hania Aamir has been riding high on the success of her latest blockbuster drama Mere ...
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for The Legend of Maula Jatt since its much-awaited trailer was shared last month.
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Punjab Intermediate students get new system for admissions10:52 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Schools, colleges set to re-open after flood devastation in ...10:28 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s most-loved onscreen pair Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan ...09:50 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan's viral ‘grape' meme to be auctioned for a noble cause09:16 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat calls for urgent aid for flood victims in Pakistan03:58 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye02:59 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022