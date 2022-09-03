Pakistan’s most-loved onscreen pair Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan reunite for a photoshoot

KARACHI – Fans have been wanting Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan to reunite on screen since they were beloved on-screen pair on TV serial Humsafar.

Both Khans were recently spotted having fun in the behind-the-scenes clip that soon went viral on the internet.

The clip started with Mahira getting ready for the shoot and ended when the pair working on a shoot in the desert at sunset.

The sizzling chemistry between Mahira and Fawad catapulted them to superstardom and now the much-adored onscreen couple is returning with the latest shoot.

They earlier walked the runway together at a fashion week, and the picture captivated admirers as well.

Mahira and Fawad also made their separate Bollywood debuts. Mahira was starred in Raees with Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad made his debut with the Filmfare Award-winning film Khoobsurat in 2014.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for The Legend of Maula Jatt since its much-awaited trailer was shared last month.