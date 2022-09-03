Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in first Super 4 match
10:45 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Source: ICC (Twitter)
SHARJAH – Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Saturday.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Afghanistan made 175 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. Chasing the target, Sri Lanka hit 179 runs in 19.1 overs at a loss of six wickets.

Earlier in the event, Afghanistan stunned the Lankan lions, by a staggering eight wickets while Afghanistan topped Group B with two convincing wins against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The nabi-led squad was the first team to make it to the Super 4s after clinching victories in previous encounters.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

