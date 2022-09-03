Pakistan's viral ‘grape' meme to be auctioned for a noble cause
Share
ISLAMABAD – The meme features a former senator and students from a Pakistani school in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is set to be auctioned off as a Non-Fungible Token to raise funds for flood victims.
Years after the 'grape' meme went viral on the internet, PPP’s former senator Sehar Kamran decided to come up with a brilliant initiative to garner funds for Pakistani flood victims.
Sehar comes with the idea to use the meme as a non-fungible token as large swaths of the country were inundated due to the monstrous monsoon, causing displacement of more than 20 million people in one of the worst humanitarian disasters the country suffered in recent memory.
In a social media post, the PPP leader said ‘wow grape NFT to become a source of help for flood victims, adding that the core purpose of this sale is to bring revenue to help the flood victims of Pakistan.
#NFT ‘Wow Grape' is all set to be auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on 30th Sep 2022 on the digital art marketplace called Foundation. Funds generated from NFT sale will help in rehabilitation of #FloodVictims The auction link can be found below:https://t.co/NvBVkboFzo— Senator Sehar Kamran Office (@SenatorSehar) September 1, 2022
The meme which first went viral on social media later made national headlines. In the original clip, children take to the stage and pledge to serve Pakistan in one way or the other. The principal sparks a meme fest as she chooses Independence Day celebrations to tell how ‘grape’ the students are.
WATCH: Hania, Dananeer recreate viral 'grape' ... 08:54 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Years after the 'grape' meme went viral on the internet, Hania Aamir, Dananeer, Ali Rehman and Aashir Wajahat decided ...
A student comes to the stage to share that he wants to become a pilot. On this, the principal cheers him, saying, ‘Yeah he is a pilot, grape.’
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Punjab Intermediate students get new system for admissions10:52 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Schools, colleges set to re-open after flood devastation in ...10:28 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s most-loved onscreen pair Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan ...09:50 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan's viral ‘grape' meme to be auctioned for a noble cause09:16 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat calls for urgent aid for flood victims in Pakistan03:58 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye02:59 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022