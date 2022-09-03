Pakistan's viral ‘grape' meme to be auctioned for a noble cause
ISLAMABAD – The meme features a former senator and students from a Pakistani school in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is set to be auctioned off as a Non-Fungible Token to raise funds for flood victims.

Years after the 'grape' meme went viral on the internet, PPP’s former senator Sehar Kamran decided to come up with a brilliant initiative to garner funds for Pakistani flood victims.

Sehar comes with the idea to use the meme as a non-fungible token as large swaths of the country were inundated due to the monstrous monsoon, causing displacement of more than 20 million people in one of the worst humanitarian disasters the country suffered in recent memory.

In a social media post, the PPP leader said ‘wow grape NFT to become a source of help for flood victims, adding that the core purpose of this sale is to bring revenue to help the flood victims of Pakistan.

The meme which first went viral on social media later made national headlines. In the original clip, children take to the stage and pledge to serve Pakistan in one way or the other. The principal sparks a meme fest as she chooses Independence Day celebrations to tell how ‘grape’ the students are.

A student comes to the stage to share that he wants to become a pilot. On this, the principal cheers him, saying, ‘Yeah he is a pilot, grape.’

