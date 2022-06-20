WATCH: Hania, Dananeer recreate viral 'grape' meme in a hilarious way

Years after the 'grape' meme went viral on the internet, Hania Aamir, Dananeer, Ali Rehman and Aashir Wajahat decided to come up with their own rendition of the meme in a hilarious Instagram video.

The meme features students from a Pakistani school in Jeddah in which the principal, who was a PPP senator, was overwhelmed by the sentiments of nationalism.

In the recent video, the group of celebrities can be seen making patriotic pledges in front of the camera with a surprising twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

In the original clip, children took to the stage and pledged to serve Pakistan in one way or the other. The former principal sparked a meme fest as she chose Independence Day celebrations to tell how ‘grape’ the students were.

HE IS A PILOT GRAPE 🍇 pic.twitter.com/dxMPrqlzgY — irem (@iruskka) December 28, 2021

A student came to the stage and announced he would become a pilot. On this, the principal cheered him, saying, “Yeah he is a pilot, grape.”