Lahore court hands down death sentence to man for raping daughter

LAHORE – A district and sessions court in Punjab capital sentenced a man to death and slapped a penalty of Rs1 million after finding him guilty of raping his daughter.

Additional Session Judge Mian Shahid Javed sentenced the culprit to capital punishment for raping 14-year-old daughter.

The convicted person identified as Rafique was sent to jail in the provincial capital after the court handed down the death sentence.

The court maintained that a father is considered a guardian to his children, and such crime are a disgrace and hang the nation's head with shame.

Judge remarked that father had destroyed the soul and personality of his daughter while the victim suffered from mental trauma and he does not deserve any leniency.

Rape and sexual assault are pervasive issues in South Asian nation. Many cases go unreported due to societal stigma and the fear of retribution.

The criminal justice system can also be slow and insensitive to victims' needs. Children, particularly young girls, are vulnerable to abuse by family members, teachers, or other close individuals.