Additional Deputy Commissioner arrested for raping woman in Mianwali

MIANWALI – Police in Mianwali arrested Additional Deputy Commissioner on allegations of raping a woman.

The victim, a resident of Lahore, filed a complaint with local police, saying that she was tricked to visit the northwest region of the province. She accused the government official of luring her for marriage.

The police while detailing the heinous episode said that the woman was lured by the suspect who later sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the culprit, who has been moved to the City police station for further proceedings.

Sexual violence against women is a serious and pervasive concern that marred Pakistani society, as the violence is rooted in power imbalances, gender inequality, and toxic cultural norms.

Such incidents have broader societal implications, undermining women's safety, and dignity, while many cases go unreported in the wake of fear of some norms and the non-operational justice system.