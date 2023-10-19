Adiala jail admin disallows provision of exercycle to Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – Authorities at Adiala jail have not granted permission for providing exercycle to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who has been detained on judicial remand in cipher case.
Reports said when the exercise machine was brought to the prison facility in the garrison city, the administration barred them from taking it inside the jurisdiction of the jail.
It said the exercycle could not be provided to the former prime minister until a written order is issued by the special court.
A petition has been filed through Sheraz Ahmed Raja in the special court, established under Official Secrets Act, seeking permission for provision of the facility to the PTI chief.
The petitioner argued that Imran Khan needed an exercycle in jail for workout, adding that he is entitled to it under the jail SOPs.
The court has issued notices to the relevant parties and sought reply till October 23.
A day earlier, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan had pleaded Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain to pass an order for providing the exercycle to his brother in the jail.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.
Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
