  

Search

Pakistan

Adiala jail admin disallows provision of exercycle to Imran Khan

07:17 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
Adiala jail admin disallows provision of exercycle to Imran Khan
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Authorities at Adiala jail have not granted permission for providing exercycle to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who has been detained on judicial remand in cipher case. 

Reports said when the exercise machine was brought to the prison facility in the garrison city, the administration barred them from taking it inside the jurisdiction of the jail. 

It said the exercycle could not be provided to the former prime minister until a written order is issued by the special court. 

A petition has been filed through Sheraz Ahmed Raja in the special court, established under Official Secrets Act, seeking permission for provision of the facility to the PTI chief. 

The petitioner argued that Imran Khan needed an exercycle in jail for workout, adding that he is entitled to it under the jail SOPs. 

The court has issued notices to the relevant parties and sought reply till October 23.

A day earlier, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan had pleaded Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain to pass an order for providing the exercycle to his brother in the jail. 

Laughter in courtroom after judge makes witty remarks about Imran Khan asking for a bicycle

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:03 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Laughter in courtroom after judge makes witty remarks about Imran ...

10:32 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s indictment in cipher case ...

05:20 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Imran Khan’s close aide Farrukh Habib quits PTI

10:21 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against jail trial in ...

11:27 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Imran Khan releases first message for Pakistanis from Adiala Jail

04:16 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Personal physician updates about Imran Khan's health in Adiala Jail

Advertisement

Latest

07:17 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Adiala jail admin disallows provision of exercycle to Imran Khan

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Oct, 2023

Check out today's Horoscope 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate sees increase in Pakistan today

KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.

Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: