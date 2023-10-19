Adiala jail admin disallows provision of exercycle to Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – Authorities at Adiala jail have not granted permission for providing exercycle to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who has been detained on judicial remand in cipher case.

Reports said when the exercise machine was brought to the prison facility in the garrison city, the administration barred them from taking it inside the jurisdiction of the jail.

It said the exercycle could not be provided to the former prime minister until a written order is issued by the special court.

A petition has been filed through Sheraz Ahmed Raja in the special court, established under Official Secrets Act, seeking permission for provision of the facility to the PTI chief.

The petitioner argued that Imran Khan needed an exercycle in jail for workout, adding that he is entitled to it under the jail SOPs.

The court has issued notices to the relevant parties and sought reply till October 23.

A day earlier, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan had pleaded Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain to pass an order for providing the exercycle to his brother in the jail.