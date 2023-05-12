Gold price declines by Rs6,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to lose ground in the domestic market on second consecutive day on Friday in line with trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs6,500 to close at Rs230,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs5,573 to settle at Rs197,874, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $33 to settle at $2,005 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs3,100 per total and Rs2,657.7 per 10 grams, respectively.