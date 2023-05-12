Birthday wishes pour in for Sadia Faisal

Sadia Faisal, a prominent name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has made a significant impact with her talent and versatility. As the daughter of renowned superstar Saba Faisal, Sadia has inherited a passion for acting and has carved her own path in the field.
With an impressive portfolio of work in both television dramas and films, Sadia Faisal has showcased her acting prowess and captivated audiences with her performances. Known for her ability to bring depth and emotion to her characters, she has garnered a loyal fan base and earned critical acclaim for her work.
Recently, Faisal celebrated her birthday, and her family left no stone unturned in making it a truly memorable occasion. Alongside her mother, father, and two brothers, Arslan Faisal and Salman Faisal, they came together to surprise her with a delightful arrangement. The surprise featured vibrant balloons, a delectable cake, and beautiful flowers, all carefully chosen to bring joy to Sadia's special day. Her husband and son were also present, adding to the warmth and love surrounding the celebration.
"Birthday blings✨✨✨Thank you my family for the beautiful surprise!
I love you all. Say MashAllah????????♥️" captioned the 31-year-old.
Fans and admirers flooded the comment section with warm wishes and heart emojis.
Despite the happiness and unity displayed during Sadia's birthday celebration, her family recently experienced a significant controversy when her mother publicly addressed her sister-in-law Neha's cryptic Instagram stories. While this incident created some tension within the family, Sadia's brother Salman remains a steadfast presence, standing by the family's side and joining in their celebrations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
