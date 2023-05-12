Search

Lifestyle

Birthday wishes pour in for Sadia Faisal

Maheen Khawaja 07:23 PM | 12 May, 2023
Birthday wishes pour in for Sadia Faisal
Source: Instagram

Sadia Faisal, a prominent name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has made a significant impact with her talent and versatility. As the daughter of renowned superstar Saba Faisal, Sadia has inherited a passion for acting and has carved her own path in the field.

With an impressive portfolio of work in both television dramas and films, Sadia Faisal has showcased her acting prowess and captivated audiences with her performances. Known for her ability to bring depth and emotion to her characters, she has garnered a loyal fan base and earned critical acclaim for her work.

Recently, Faisal celebrated her birthday, and her family left no stone unturned in making it a truly memorable occasion. Alongside her mother, father, and two brothers, Arslan Faisal and Salman Faisal, they came together to surprise her with a delightful arrangement. The surprise featured vibrant balloons, a delectable cake, and beautiful flowers, all carefully chosen to bring joy to Sadia's special day. Her husband and son were also present, adding to the warmth and love surrounding the celebration.

"Birthday blings✨✨✨Thank you my family for the beautiful surprise!

I love you all. Say MashAllah????????♥️" captioned the 31-year-old.  

Fans and admirers flooded the comment section with warm wishes and heart emojis.

Despite the happiness and unity displayed during Sadia's birthday celebration, her family recently experienced a significant controversy when her mother publicly addressed her sister-in-law Neha's cryptic Instagram stories. While this incident created some tension within the family, Sadia's brother Salman remains a steadfast presence, standing by the family's side and joining in their celebrations.

Sadia Faisal slams haters over criticism on family shoot

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Birthday wishes pour in for Gohar Rasheed

09:09 PM | 4 May, 2023

Shaan Shahid criticises Faisal Qureshi's MBG, calls him inexperienced

06:39 PM | 3 May, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Rabia Butt

07:49 PM | 2 May, 2023

Virat Kohli shares unseen photos of Anushka Sharma on her birthday

12:42 PM | 1 May, 2023

Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood collaborate for YouTube travel series on Dubai

08:40 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Shaan Shahid’s colourful birthday celebrations go viral

03:07 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hareem Shah threatens to leak videos if Rana Sanaullah doesn't ...

07:58 PM | 12 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 12, 2023

09:23 AM | 12 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 769.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.16
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944 951
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 12, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: