Rakhi Sawant urges Pakistanis to protest against Imran Khan’s arrest

Web Desk 08:18 PM | 12 May, 2023
Rakhi Sawant urges Pakistanis to protest against Imran Khan’s arrest
Source: Instagram

Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant has used the popular social media platform TikTok to express her support for the Pakistani public's decision to take to the streets and participate in protests.

The protests by PTI supporters, triggered by the arrest of their party chairman, Imran Khan, have posed significant challenges for law enforcement agencies. The demonstrations have disrupted public life, leading to concerns over public safety, damage to property, and the potential for further violence.

In response to the escalating law and order situation in Punjab, the Army troops have been deployed in major cities to maintain law and order.

According to reports, the situation in Punjab escalated, leading to significant unrest and disturbances. Authorities confirmed that a staggering 945 protesters were arrested in the province for their involvement in acts of vandalism, violence, and public property damage. The protests took a toll on law enforcement officers as well, with 130 police personnel sustaining injuries during clashes with demonstrators.

Quaid-e-Azam’s piano, table, sword set on fire by violent protesters at Jinnah House 

Additionally, the unrest resulted in the burning of 25 police vehicles and government-owned vehicles. Furthermore, protesters stormed and occupied 14 government buildings, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself praying

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

