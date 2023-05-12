Rakhi Sawant urges Pakistanis to protest against Imran Khan’s arrest

Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant has used the popular social media platform TikTok to express her support for the Pakistani public's decision to take to the streets and participate in protests.
The protests by PTI supporters, triggered by the arrest of their party chairman, Imran Khan, have posed significant challenges for law enforcement agencies. The demonstrations have disrupted public life, leading to concerns over public safety, damage to property, and the potential for further violence.
In response to the escalating law and order situation in Punjab, the Army troops have been deployed in major cities to maintain law and order.
@rakhisawantofficial @يوسف @Hasta la vista @S Hassan @File_closed @Supa-Dupa @Kareem_afghani @????sabziwala???? @Amjad Khan akkhan @????laddii ????lubana @Falcon_Eye @Lucky Singh @Huda Najmi @QUEENBEEOFFICIAL @Saima H Rajput ???? @Nutter is back @Mufasaa @Heer @Mubashartariq ♬ original sound - Rakhi Sawant Official
According to reports, the situation in Punjab escalated, leading to significant unrest and disturbances. Authorities confirmed that a staggering 945 protesters were arrested in the province for their involvement in acts of vandalism, violence, and public property damage. The protests took a toll on law enforcement officers as well, with 130 police personnel sustaining injuries during clashes with demonstrators.
Additionally, the unrest resulted in the burning of 25 police vehicles and government-owned vehicles. Furthermore, protesters stormed and occupied 14 government buildings, adding to the gravity of the situation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.