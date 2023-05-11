Quaid-e-Azam’s piano, table, sword set on fire by violent protesters at Jinnah House 

LAHORE – The miscreants, who stormed into Corps Commanders House in Punjab capital, also set fire to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's piano, writing table, desk, and sword put on display on Tuesday.
These antiques, according to the Punjab police spokesperson, were maintained in Jinnah House as a part of the country's national heritage after being gifted to the government of Pakistan by the country's founder.
A chaotic situation erupted across Pakistan after PTI supporters staged violent protests against the arrest of their party leader Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in a graft case.
The charged protesters also entered into cantonment areas in different cities, including Lahore, to hold demonstration. However, the situation turned ugly when the PTI workers carrying sticks barraged into Jinnah House – the residence of top Army commander in Lahore.
A number of imported vehicles of officers of Pakistan Army set ablaze while flames coming out of different rooms of the building.
People were taking away different items from the building, which is also called the Quaid-e-Azam residency.
