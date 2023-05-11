NAB seeks permission to arrest Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has now sought approval to arrest PTI Chairman's wife Bushra Bibi and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari.

Imran Khan, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, appeared before the NAB court in the Al-Qadir Trust case, where the NAB prosecutor asked the court to permit the custody of Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari as well so that the Al-Qadir Trust case investigation could be conducted.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers in Islamabad Judicial Complex in the federal capital on Tuesday.

The former premier, who continued to dial his tirade against his rivals and state institutions, was detained by the paramilitary forces in the Al-Qadir trust case under section 9-A of NAB Ordinance 1999.

However, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as unlawful, ordering him to move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) again for bail in the case. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah issued the ruling shortly after the former prime minister was presented in the court amid tight security.

The apex court also ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release the defiant politician, saying when a person appears before court it means he is surrendering to it.