Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

Bollywood actor Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have recently embraced the joy of parenthood as they welcomed a beautiful baby boy into their lives.
The elated couple took to social media to share the heartwarming news with their fans and well-wishers. Gauhar, 39, made the announcement on her Instagram account on a Thursday night, expressing her gratitude for the arrival of their little bundle of joy.
In the Instagram post, Gauhar wrote, "As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived on the 10th of May, 2023, to make us realize what happiness truly means." The heartfelt message resonated with their followers, who flooded the comments section with love and congratulatory messages.
The couple received warm congratulations from fellow celebrities Mahhi Vij, Shweta Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sameera Reddy, and Anirudh Sharma.
Khan made her debut in 2009 with Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year and was later seen in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan.
Moreover, she was admired for her spectacular performance in the series Tandav and won the reality TV show Bigg Boss in its seventh season.
Gauhar and Zaid, 27, tied the knot in December 2020, and the actor announced her pregnancy in December of the previous year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
