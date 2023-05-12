Search

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

Web Desk 06:57 PM | 12 May, 2023
Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy
Source: Instagram

Bollywood actor Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have recently embraced the joy of parenthood as they welcomed a beautiful baby boy into their lives.

The elated couple took to social media to share the heartwarming news with their fans and well-wishers. Gauhar, 39, made the announcement on her Instagram account on a Thursday night, expressing her gratitude for the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

In the Instagram post, Gauhar wrote, "As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived on the 10th of May, 2023, to make us realize what happiness truly means." The heartfelt message resonated with their followers, who flooded the comments section with love and congratulatory messages.

The couple received warm congratulations from fellow celebrities Mahhi Vij, Shweta Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sameera Reddy, and Anirudh Sharma. 

Khan made her debut in 2009 with Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year and was later seen in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan.

Moreover, she was admired for her spectacular performance in the series Tandav and won the reality TV show Bigg Boss in its seventh season.

Gauhar and Zaid, 27, tied the knot in December 2020, and the actor announced her pregnancy in December of the previous year.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

