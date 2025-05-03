Pakistan pledges to protect Journalists’ rights on World Press Freedom Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan joined international community on May 3, in observing World Press Freedom Day, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the rights of journalists and ensuring a free, responsible media.

This year’s theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” underscores the increasing influence of artificial intelligence on journalism — from automation in newsrooms to the ethical challenges of AI-generated content.

In separate messages, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to journalists across the globe for their courage, integrity, and tireless pursuit of truth.

President Zardari emphasized a vibrant and independent press is critical for a healthy democracy. “The media plays a pivotal role in encouraging public discourse, addressing pressing social and economic issues, uncovering corruption, and amplifying the voices of the marginalized,” he said.

PM Sharif stressed importance of responsible journalism, noting that while freedom of expression must be protected, it is equally vital to prevent the spread of misinformation, propaganda, and foreign narratives that can destabilize society. The premier hailed Pakistani media’s recent efforts in responsibly countering India’s aggressive water-related claims and misinformation with factual reporting.

Both leaders reiterated their government’s support for press freedom within the bounds of ethics, truth, and national interest. They also acknowledged the sacrifices made by media professionals who face threats and hardships in the line of duty.

Pakistani media stakeholders are also being urged to adapt thoughtfully while maintaining journalistic standards that uphold transparency, accountability, and public trust.