Pakistani Senator Prof. Sajid Mir passes away at 85

By News Desk
1:18 pm | May 3, 2025
LAHORE – Professor Sajid Mir, the head of Central Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith, passed away at age of 85 after prolonged health issues, his family confirmed Saturday.

His condition worsened due to complications from a recent spinal surgery while he had also undergone bypass surgery following heart-related issues.

Mir was not only a religious scholar but also a respected political figure. He dedicated his life to the service of Islam and the promotion of interfaith harmony.

In mid 90s, Sajid Mir was elected as a Senator from Punjab on a ticket from the Pakistan Muslim League (N), marking the beginning of a long and influential political career. He served in the Senate for multiple terms, playing a key role in shaping national policies.

Mir was also the head of the committee that drafted a code of conduct to promote inter-sectarian harmony in Pakistan. His diplomatic efforts were also noteworthy, especially in strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he served as a teacher in Nigeria for several years before returning to Pakistan in 1985.

His death left a void in both the religious and political spheres of Pakistan. His legacy of faith, knowledge, and service will continue to inspire generations to come.

