Security forces kill five terrorists including high value target in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed five terrorists and apprehended two others in three different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted April 30 and May 1.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur district, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists, including high value target Fareedullah, were eliminated.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Dossali, North Waziristan district. In ensuing fire exchange, two terrorits were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in Mohmand district, security forces successfully busted a militant hideout and apprehended two terrorists, including HVT Lal Ameer aka Ibrahim.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” read the press release.

