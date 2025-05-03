Has TTP stolen Pakistani fighter jet F-16?

LAHORE – Indian social media is abuzz with doctored screenshots of an alleged report that TTP, a banned outfit, has stolen Pakistani fighter jet, F16, from an airbase.

The report is being attributed to leading English daily of Pakistan. The publication has however rejected the viral screenshot fake, saying it was made by using the AI-based forensic tool FotoForensics.

The publication in a statement given to iVerify Pakistan confirmed that “no such story was reported on by the digital desk on May 1 or any other date.”

Tensions between Pakistan and India have heightened since an attack took place in Pahalgam, an area in Indian occupied Kashmir where 26 tourists were killed in a gun attack on April 22.

All the victims from different parts of India except one who was identified as a national of Nepal. Around 17 people suffered injuries in the incident.

Following the attack, India, without providing evidence, started accusing Pakistan of its involvement in the attack, an allegation that Islamabad has categorically rejected.

Since the attack, the Indian mainstream and social media outlets are busy in spreading false propaganda against Pakistan.

In response to Indian allegations, Pakistan has called for a transparent and neutral probe into the false flag operation in Pahalgam as it is being suspected that the Indian government orchestrated it for vested interests.