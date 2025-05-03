Social media activist Ali Zai’s brother, Owais Khan, killed in Haripur shooting

HARIPPUR – Owais Khan Ali Zai, the brother of famous social media activist and content creator Ali Zai, was gunned down in a shooting incident by unknown assailants in Haripur.

Ali Zai shared heart-wrenching news on social media platform X, confirming tragic death of his brother, saying Owais was killed by unidentified individuals in the Khallabat area.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered after Asr at 6 PM in Haripur, Khallabat Township, Sector 4.

The tragic incident sent shockwaves through the community, especially among followers of Ali Zai, a vlogger known for his outspoken support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). His vocal stance on political issues has led to tensions with the incumbent government, which tightened noose around influencers and vloggers for their political views.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the killing, but as of now, the perpetrators remain unidentified. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and urged the public to offer prayers for the deceased.