Suzuki Swift latest prices, installment plans for May 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki Swift is one of the popular hatchbacks in Pakistan owing to its compact size, impressive performance and easy maintenance.
Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.
It boasts Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps, which makes the ride more powerful and safe.
All-new Swift features a single button start, an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.
Suzuki Swift Prices and Installment Plans
United Bank Limited (UBL) has rolled out easy installment planes for three variants of Suzuki Swift.
Suzuki Swift GL Manual
Price: Rs. 4,336,000
Down Payment: Rs1,344,000
Financing Amount: Rs2,991,840
Monthly Installment (14.5% Fixed Rate): Rs102,982
Residual Value Installment (14.5%): Rs69,567
Suzuki Swift GL CVT
Price: Rs 4,560,000
Down Payment: Rs1,596,000
Financing Amount: Rs2,964,000
Monthly Installment (14.5% Fixed Rate): Rs102,023
Residual Value Installment (14.5%): Rs68,919
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
Price: Rs 4,719,000
Down Payment: Rs1,746,030
Financing Amount: Rs 2,972,970
Monthly Installment (14.5% Fixed Rate): Rs102,332
Residual Value Installment (14.5%): Rs69,128
Installment plans have been calculated based on 50% residual value and do not include insurance. Vehicle prices are subject to change by the manufacturer, the bank said.