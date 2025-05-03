Suzuki Swift latest prices, installment plans for May 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki Swift is one of the popular hatchbacks in Pakistan owing to its compact size, impressive performance and easy maintenance.

Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.

It boasts Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps, which makes the ride more powerful and safe.

All-new Swift features a single button start, an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.

Suzuki Swift Prices and Installment Plans

United Bank Limited (UBL) has rolled out easy installment planes for three variants of Suzuki Swift.

Suzuki Swift GL Manual

Price: Rs. 4,336,000

Down Payment: Rs1,344,000

Financing Amount: Rs2,991,840

Monthly Installment (14.5% Fixed Rate): Rs102,982

Residual Value Installment (14.5%): Rs69,567

Suzuki Swift GL CVT

Price: Rs 4,560,000

Down Payment: Rs1,596,000

Financing Amount: Rs2,964,000

Monthly Installment (14.5% Fixed Rate): Rs102,023

Residual Value Installment (14.5%): Rs68,919

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT

Price: Rs 4,719,000

Down Payment: Rs1,746,030

Financing Amount: Rs 2,972,970

Monthly Installment (14.5% Fixed Rate): Rs102,332

Residual Value Installment (14.5%): Rs69,128

Installment plans have been calculated based on 50% residual value and do not include insurance. Vehicle prices are subject to change by the manufacturer, the bank said.