PMD forecasts thunderstorm with rain in Karachi on This date

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted thunderstorms with rain in Karachi on Monday (May 5).

A western weather system is affecting the upper and central parts of the country, and its impact is now extending to the southern regions as well, it said.

There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms today (Sunday) in the districts of Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Shahdadkot, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Light rain with thunder has also been forecast at a few places in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Rain is expected from tomorrow in the districts of Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Hyderabad, Matiari, and Jamshoro. Strong winds are also likely today and tomorrow in Karachi and most other areas of the province.

The Meteorological Department has warned that thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning could damage weak structures.