India cuts postal and maritime links with Pakistan

In a move that is likely to escalate tensions in the region, India has announced the suspension of air and land mail exchanges with Pakistan. The decision is part of a series of increasingly aggressive actions taken by India, including the halt of waterway trade and a complete ban on the entry of Pakistani-flagged vessels into Indian ports.

This latest measure follows India’s earlier steps in which it unilaterally terminated the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing a baseless incident in Pahalgam as justification. Subsequently, India imposed a ban on the direct or indirect import of goods from Pakistan, further exacerbating the strained trade relations between the two countries.

In addition to the mail and parcel suspension, India has now imposed a blanket ban on Pakistani-flagged ships, prohibiting them from entering any Indian port. The Directorate General of Shipping in Mumbai confirmed the development, stating that no Pakistani vessel will be allowed access to India’s maritime facilities. Similarly, Indian-flagged ships will be prohibited from visiting Pakistani ports.

These measures are part of a broader set of retaliatory actions taken by India, which appears to be responding to perceived threats and a desire to exert pressure on Pakistan through economic and logistical means. With the continued diplomatic standoff and mounting tensions, both nations now find themselves at a precarious juncture in their bilateral relations.

The suspension of mail services and maritime access comes as India faces increasing criticism for its hardline stance on Pakistan, and it remains to be seen how this will affect both countries’ economies and their broader regional and international relations.