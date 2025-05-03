Tit-for-tat: Pakistan bans IPL 2025 live streaming

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan also imposed a complete ban on the live streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) days after India restricted Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Following the Pahalgam incident, tensions have escalated between the two countries. In response to the ban on broadcasting the PSL in India, Pakistan has enforced a total ban on the live streaming of the IPL.

Previously, IPL matches were being watched in Pakistan through various channels and apps, but now IPL matches will no longer be viewable in Pakistan.

India has taken several measures following the Pahalgam incident wherein 26 tourists were killed in a gun attack in occupied Kashmir.

Soon after the incident, the Indian government without providing any evidence starting alleging Pakistan while the Islamabad has categorically rejected the accusation as baseless.