FBR presents new regulation requiring NOC in real estate deals

04:12 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently put into effect a new regulation that requires getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the FBR prior to purchasing or selling property in an effort to prevent tax fraud and promote transparency in real estate transactions.

With the passage of this law, the government hopes to increase tax generation while addressing the long-standing problem of black money in the real estate industry.

By ensuring that all property transactions are correctly recorded and taxed effectively, the FBR authorities want to fulfil their goal of taxation.

"This law has been formulated by the government with the aim of bringing non-compliant people into the tax net," said Mukhtiar Hussain Thahim, Assistant Director at FBR. People who have been avoiding paying taxes will now be obligated to do so, improving overall tax collection.

One of the main effects of this regulation is that anyone who want to purchase or sell property will now need to visit their local FBR office in order to get the required NOC before moving forward with their transaction.

The authorities also stress that this move will encourage non-filers to submit taxes, which will raise income for the government.

Notably, the new regulation could necessitate more work from the general public and real estate experts.

FBR increases tax by 400% on credit, debit-card payments to non-residents

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

Pakistan extends visa for India's Anju who crossed border to marry ...

05:23 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 8th August, 2023 

09:04 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.5 294.65
Euro EUR 320.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.8 375.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.4 82.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.8 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.58 771.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.17 942.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 329 331.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 8, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Karachi PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Islamabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Peshawar PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Quetta PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sialkot PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Attock PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujranwala PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Jehlum PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Multan PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Bahawalpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujrat PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nawabshah PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Chakwal PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Hyderabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nowshehra PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sargodha PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Faisalabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Mirpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545

