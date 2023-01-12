Nasir Khan Jan's new video with wife breaks the internet

Nasir Khan Jan is a well-known social media star. His hilarious videos became his claim to fame. The netizens and his admirers were fond of the way he talked and ate, so his funny content started going viral.

Apart from his social media endeavours, Nasir is a family man who keeps dropping glimpses of his wife and adorable baby. This time was no exception either.

Celebrating New Year with his wife, his latest video is setting a great example of how a husband should behave with his wife. The video shows Nasir presenting a flower and a ring to his lovely wife.

Nasir Khan Jan, who hails from Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, has been ridiculed and even abused for posting ‘funny’ videos which he believes are “not against the cultural norms and traditions of the Pashtun society.