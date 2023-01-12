Nasir Khan Jan's new video with wife breaks the internet

Nasir Khan Jan is a well-known social media star. His hilarious videos became his claim to fame. The netizens and his admirers were fond of the way he talked and ate, so his funny content started going viral.
Apart from his social media endeavours, Nasir is a family man who keeps dropping glimpses of his wife and adorable baby. This time was no exception either.
Celebrating New Year with his wife, his latest video is setting a great example of how a husband should behave with his wife. The video shows Nasir presenting a flower and a ring to his lovely wife.
Nasir Khan Jan, who hails from Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, has been ridiculed and even abused for posting ‘funny’ videos which he believes are “not against the cultural norms and traditions of the Pashtun society.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|238.15
|Euro
|EUR
|271
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.75
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|66.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|168
|170
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180
|182
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.69
|33.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
