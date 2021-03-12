realme promises to promote a trendier lifestyle for its young audience with its cutting-edge smartphones AIoT products

With the ‘Dare to Leap’ vision realme has come forward as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in Pakistan. The youth brand has been providing not just smartphones, but also trendy AIoT and Category N products to promote an easier and trendier lifestyle of its young audience. It had the same strategy for realme 7 pro and 7i to come along with smartwatches, air buds, and other smart lifestyle products.

Each device and gadget from the brand has been unique and trendy. realme 7 Pro came as the first 65W SuperDart Charging phone that could charge the phone battery to 100% in only 34 minutes. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 64MP Quad Camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor, and a 32MP In-display Selfie Camera is upgraded with 64MP Pro Nightscape Mode to give ultra-Nightscape videos, the phone took the market by a storm.

realme 7 Pro came with realme watch S and realme Buds Air Pro. realme watch S is a trendy yet economical smartwatch with a 1.3” touch screen round dial equipped with auto-brightness. It supported 16 sports modes making it a favorite among people who like to monitor health, are workaholics, and/or gym users. It also gives a real-time heart and oxygen monitor which expands into the smart lifestyle category. The realme Buds Air Pro with noise cancellation ability and water-resistance was a hot seller, becoming a daily necessity.

The number series successor realme 7i was then released as the best camera phone under PKR 40,000. The phone came with a high-resolution 64MP AI Quad Camera, a 90 Hz Ultra Smooth Display and a 5000mAh Massive Battery. It was a great seller due to its trendy design and youth-centric specifications. As realme believes in creating a smart life for young people, it launched Buds Wireless Pro and Smart scale along with realme 7i.

realme Buds Wireless Pro features Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 35dB, supports a 13.6mm Bass Boost Driver, and high-quality wireless listening with SONY LDAC Hi-Res Audio. To Scale-up Your Fitness, realme also launched the ‘Smart Scale’ that comes with 50g High-precision, 360-day Long Standby, and 16 Types of Health Measurements including Weight, Fat Rate, Body Shape, BMI, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Heart Rate, and many more.

After the success of realme 7 Pro and realme 7i, the brand is focusing on more of these trendy products for its youth. realme’s Narzo series latest successor, Narzo 30A, featuring MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 12nm Octa-core 64bits Processor and 200000+ Antutu Benchmark is expected to launch in Pakistan real soon. With a 6000mAh Mega battery, larger display and other amazing features this phone will be the ultimate choice for the smoothest gameplay and entertainment needs of the youth.

The brand has also become very well known for its flash sales, selling loads of devices in every go. We are optimistic that realme shall be bringing more combinations of smartphones and smart AIoT products to promote the young and trendy lifestyle.